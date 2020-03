Verizon has quietly gone live with their new Dashboard flash-based mobile storefront. So far, the app is only available on the LG Chocolate 3, but more phones are expected to be added by the end of the year. That would make it one of the largest implementations of Adobe's flash in the US. The service will allow users access to widgets that function as most widgets do—offering up easy access to news, weather and entertainment. If only the iPhone would get on the Flash bandwagon. [Washington Post]