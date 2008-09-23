Verizon Confirms Contract-Free Service

Verizon has confirmed rumours that it would join other carriers by offering a contract-free service for customers who prefer not to be tied down by the man. As expected, you must pay full, unsubsidised prices for phones in order to be eligible (or bring your own CDMA devices), but the press release does not mention anything about activation fee requirements. The new service is available now on all Nationwide Voice and Data plans for both new and current contract customers.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Beginning today, Verizon Wireless customers who want to enjoy the best customer experience in wireless, but don't want to sign a one- or two-year customer agreement have a month-to-month option. The new Month-to-Month agreement is an extension of the company's overall commitment to delivering its customers quality products and services over the nation's most reliable wireless network, while providing the industry's best customer service.

Verizon Wireless' new Month-to-Month agreement gives customers the freedom to purchase new devices at full-retail price, or use their own CDMA devices without the commitment of a one- or two-year contract. Additionally customers can terminate their agreement at the end of any month without paying an Early Termination Fee.

The company's Month-to-Month agreement is now available on all Nationwide Voice and Data plans for both new and current contract customers. Current contract customers must fulfil the terms of their current contract before moving to a Month-to-Month agreement.