The current state of the economy is unfortunate, but there is a silver lining if you are in the market for an HDTV. According to HD Guru, many HDTV manufacturers have started rolling out discounts to help increase sales. Sony, LG and Samsung are among those offering up to $US200 off on select models, while other companies are quietly offering "instant rebates" to dealers with the expectation that savings will be passed on to consumers in the form of sales. As one store manager HD Guru spoke with commented: "this has been the slowest week since 9/11!" Stay classy dude...stay classy. [HD Guru]
Vendors Make HDTV Price Cuts, Inappropriate Statements in Response to Financial Crisis
