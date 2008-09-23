Vendors Make HDTV Price Cuts, Inappropriate Statements in Response to Financial Crisis

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The current state of the economy is unfortunate, but there is a silver lining if you are in the market for an HDTV. According to HD Guru, many HDTV manufacturers have started rolling out discounts to help increase sales. Sony, LG and Samsung are among those offering up to $US200 off on select models, while other companies are quietly offering "instant rebates" to dealers with the expectation that savings will be passed on to consumers in the form of sales. As one store manager HD Guru spoke with commented: "this has been the slowest week since 9/11!" Stay classy dude...stay classy. [HD Guru]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

