Velocity Mobile 103 Smartphone Gets UK Launch Date, Pricing

We mentioned the Velocity 103 back in April, giving it a Q2 launch date. It looks like there've been a few delays to Velocity Mobile's entry to the smartphone market though, since the device is only now on pre-sale, with availability at the end of this month. It's a Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional device, featuring a proprietary "Velocity Over The Air" updating system to add functionality, Bluetooth, touchscreen and trackball control, and TV/VGA-out to connect to your TV. Its September launch is in the UK, where it costs a whopping US$569, but there's no info no when it'll hit the US. [TheInquirer]

