USB Can-Shaped Humidifier Mixes Weirdness with Moisturising Power

This isn't the first USB-powered humidifier you've seen, but it may be the weirdest: it comes shaped and painted like a drink can. It uses ultrasound to generate "cool, moisturising steam" at the rate of 50ml per hour, which may sound attractive to you if your office environment is one of those over-air-conditioned ones. Though, nowadays in this crazy world, having a can on your desk connected to a computer and giving off bouts of "steam" is probably something you want to explain to your office mates if you don't want to cause a panic. Yours, from Brando and in several can colours for just US$24. [Brando]