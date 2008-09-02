USB Can-Shaped Humidifier Mixes Weirdness with Moisturising Power

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This isn't the first USB-powered humidifier you've seen, but it may be the weirdest: it comes shaped and painted like a drink can. It uses ultrasound to generate "cool, moisturising steam" at the rate of 50ml per hour, which may sound attractive to you if your office environment is one of those over-air-conditioned ones. Though, nowadays in this crazy world, having a can on your desk connected to a computer and giving off bouts of "steam" is probably something you want to explain to your office mates if you don't want to cause a panic. Yours, from Brando and in several can colours for just US$24. [Brando]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

