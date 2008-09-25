Updated Eee PC 901 to Ship in October with Built-in 3G

In a stunning move, the folks at Asus appear to be adding a fairly significant feature to one of their netbooks—built-in 3.75G HSUPA connectivity to the Atom-powered 8.9" Eee PC 901—without spinning off another 5 different model designations. The 3.75G chip will be in all 901s that ship from October onward.

Claiming 7.2 Mbps down/2 Mbps up over the air, the updated 901's chipset should work with AT&T's network here in the States. Currently the 901 goes for around $US500 in its various flavours—and Asus is not mentioning any price changes at the moment for the 3G-packing models.

Coupled with All-day Battery Life, 3.75G Capability Puts Eee PC's™ Status as the Ultimate Travel Companion Beyond Question Taipei, Taiwan, September 24, 2008 - ASUS today announced that it will be adding 3.75G connectivity* to its hugely-popular series of Eee PC™ netbooks, enabling convenient and high-speed access to the Internet anytime, anywhere. The inclusion of 3.75G is a perfect addition to the Eee PC's™ existing set of travel-friendly features such as its high portability, shockproof data storage and all-day battery life—strengthening its reputation as the ultimate solution for computing on the go. With 3.75G, the Eee PC™ will be able to deliver on its promise of borderless one-day computing better than ever before. No longer bound to Internet hotspots, 3.75G-equipped Eee PC™ users will be able to enjoy low latency mobile broadband Internet access at high downlink and uplink speeds of up to 7.2 Mbps and 2 Mbps** respectively, regardless of where they are—ensuring a seamless connected experience on the go. The Eee PC's™ 7.5-hour battery life*** provides more than ample power to keep it up and running during extended outdoor excursions. Frequent travelers will particularly welcome the timely addition of 3.75G support, which comes as service providers around the globe are ramping up their adoption of 3.75G High-Speed Uplink Packet Access (HSUPA). This means that they will be assured of a reliable, high-speed mode of Internet access in many destinations around the world. 3.75G will make its first appearance in Eee PC™ 901 netbooks released to market from October 2008 onward.

