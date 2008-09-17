How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Unofficial Google Chromium Now Available for Mac OS X, Linux

If you have a Mac OS X or Linux machine and you are dying to try Google's Chrome, keep dying because it's not coming out yet. But if you want to just give it a try, you can grab this version of Chromium, the unofficial version of Chromium, the open-source Google web browser that is the basis of Chrome—and looks exactly like it down to the about box and its most fatal flaw. The Ubuntu flavour above looks nice. Unfortunately, the Mac version looks quite out of place:

The reason for this is because it's not a real port of the original code: this version of Chromium uses Wine, a technology that acts as an envelope for Windows application, allowing them to run inside Mac OS X or Linux straight away. This is the reason why, even while it works and you can try it, developer CodeWeavers warns against using it as your main browser.

Absolutely not! This is just a proof of concept, for fun, and to showcase what Wine can do. Chromium itself is just beginning. As the Chromium project progresses, they will be providing more compelling support for Mac OS and Linux, particularly with process security and memory management. Those future versions from Chromium will be better suited for daily use than this version.

