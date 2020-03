We took a trip down to Uniqlo to see how the American invasion of their Wakamaru shopping robot was faring. Not so well. Bewildered by the bustling crowd scurrying around against booming techno music, it had to be led around by hand and had trouble understanding our bizarre alien language. When our intern asked, "Where are the shirts?" it chastely told him not to use naughty language. Hell, it even looks confused. Breathe easy, retail employees, your job is safe. For now. Video by Nick McGlynn.