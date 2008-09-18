Oddly enough, there have been two separate accounts of a 4GB version of the new nano showing up on store shelves in the Netherlands. There was no mention of a 4GB nano at Apple's "Let's Rock" event, so these legit-looking images have us puzzled. The sources claim that this rogue nano comes in all 9 colours and is priced at the equivalent of $210—as you can see in the following product link. UPDATE: Apple has confirmed the existence of a 4GB Nano. [Product Page and One More Thing and Yahya Gallery]
Unidentified 4GB Nano Showing Up on Store Shelves In Europe
