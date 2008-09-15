UAV Courier Pigeons Deliver Medical Supplies, Sans Awkward Number Two's

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's a great example of a robot originally developed for war being reused to help those in need. These tiny UAVs were once spy planes, but today they could deliver medical samples from isolated South African villages to labs for testing, or deliver emergency medicines and antidotes to those same locations. "The implications of these delays are huge for the individual and for the community," says Barry Mendelow, a project leader with the South African National Health Laboratory Service. "The patient is waiting for treatment, and in the meantime they could be passing on a very contagious disease."

And, Barry, when these things get cheap enough for the mass market, give me a ring. There's this remote on my coffee table that's just out of reach. [New Scientist]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

