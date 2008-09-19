Trism Makes $US250,000 Since Release

Trism, a popular Bejeweled replacement available in the iPhone's App Store, has reportedly made the developer $US250,000 in the two month since its release. While that's not crazy-mad profit for a team of programmers to make on even a casual game, one must remember that Trism was coded by just one guy. Sales will probably decline over time as the title loses prominence in the App Store, but it's not a completely absurd thought that the game could break $US1 million in sales eventually. And as everyone knows, a million bucks is officially a lot of money. [Wired]