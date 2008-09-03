Treadmill Bed Sends Mixed Signals to the Morbidly Obese

This handy invention is a combination of a treadmill and a bed. It automatically props your fat arse up and puts your feet on a treadmill. Apparently, you can exercise this way. Wait, what?

Call me crazy, but moving your feet while sitting down isn't a form of exercise. It certainly isn't jogging. If you're sitting on a bed, you aren't going to get much aerobic exercise. I'm no doctor, but if you're so morbidly obese that you can't stand up and walk around, you're beyond this thing's help. And if you're just lazy and want a way to "exercise" while still drinking milkshakes and watching Gossip Girl in your living room, well, you are also beyond this thing's help, albeit for other reasons. [MedLaunches via Gadget Lab]