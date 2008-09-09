Toyota Bringing Noise Cancelling to Car Interiors

Noise-cancelling tech, which has been available in headphones for years, is coming to cars. The new Toyota Crown Hybrid will come with three microphones that will work with three always-on active phase speakers that will make the interior of the car much quieter. By cancelling out road and engine noise, the system will be able to take the ambient cabin noise down from 50-150Hz to a whisper-quiet 8dB. Sounds pretty great to me. [Treehugger]