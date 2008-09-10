Touchscreen BlackBerry Storm Caught on Video

The BlackBerry Storm / Thunder, which should be coming to Verizon sometime in November for US$199, has finally been caught on video! At roughly 2:55, BREW Ninja whips out the touchscreen-y smartphone and shows off some of its apparently underwhelming (to him, at least) features—an accelerometer, a screen that functions as a button, and an ugly-as-sin on-screen keyboard. [BREW Ninja via Crackberry]