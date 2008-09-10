Toshiba's 120GB and 240GB 1.8-Inch Drives Appear (Just After iPod Announcement)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Today, right after Steve J. rolled out a "thin" 120GB iPod classic, Toshiba announced its 120GB 4200rpm 1.8" drive, a new high for that slimmer single-platter config. Everybody knows that's the drive for classic iPods. But Toshiba also showed off a fatter 240GB that would fit snugly in the spot where that 160GB drive fits in today's classics. So, tell us, Toshiba or Apple, where's the damn 240GB classic? What good is the classic line if it isn't the most storage you can get? [Press Release]

