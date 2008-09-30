Toshiba Satellite E105 Is a Big Fan of the MacBook Pro

Toshiba's Satellite E105 is almost run-of-the-mill as far as new notebooks go—Centrino 2, latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors, 4GB of RAM, integrated graphics (boo), HDMI out—but a couple of things make it stand out. What instantly struck me is that the silhouette—which you can see more of below—is obviously inspired by the MacBook Pro.

And if the resemblance doesn't smack you in these pictures, it definitely does in person. Toshiba's even reps confessed to it (to the extent that PR people admit anything). So yeah, it's a sharply designed, if vaguely familiar-looking, notebook, with the lid and black stripe slathered across the middle just enough to make it Toshiba's own.

The other thing of note is the size—14 inches in widescreen, which isn't so common right now. But it will be, says Toshiba, because LCD panel makers are pushing it as one of the new standards. It's actually a pretty solid one too, since it gives you a good balance of actual portability and screen bigness, and 2.3kg isn't too much to carry. Lastly, it comes with Vista Home 64-bit, so it looks like the 64-bit push from consumer computer makers is finally here.

Satellite E105 Detailed Product Specification1

Model Name: E105-S1402 Part Number: PSE10U-002003 UPC: 883974146161

Operating System C1 2

•Genuine Windows Vista® Home Premium (SP1, 64-bit version)

Processor and Chipset3

Intel® Centrino® 2 Processor Technology featuring:

• Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor P8400

• 2.26GHz, 3MB L2 Cache, 1066MHz FSB

•Mobile Intel® GM45 Express Chipset

•Intel® Wi-Fi Link 5100AGN (802.11a/g/n)4

Memory5

•Configured with 4096MB PC6400 DDR2 SDRAM (both memory slots

may be occupied). Maximum capacity 4096MB

Storage Drive6

 320GB (5400 RPM); Serial ATA hard disk drive

Fixed Optical Disk Drive7

•DVD SuperMulti (+/-R double layer) with Labelflash™ drive supporting

11 formats

o Maximum speed and compatibility: CD-ROM (24x), CD-R (24x),

CD-RW (16x), DVD-ROM (8x), DVD-R (Single Layer, (8x)),

DVD-R (Double Layer, (4x)), DVD-RW (6x), DVD+R (Single

Layer, (8x)), DVD+R (Double Layer, (4x)), DVD+RW (8x), DVDRAM

(5x)

o Supports Labelflash™ media to burn high quality labels directly

on the disk.

Display8

•4.1" diagonal widescreen TruBrite® TFT LCD display at 1280x800

native resolution (WXGA)

o Native support for 720p content

Graphics9

•Mobile Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator 4500MHD with 128MB-

1342MB dynamically allocated shared graphics memory

Sound

•Built-in stereo speakers

•Built-in microphone

Input Devices

•85 key backlit US keyboard

•TouchPad™ pointing device

•TouchPad™ Enable/Disable

•Control Buttons:

o Mute button

o CD/DVD control buttons (Volume up/down, Play/Pause, Stop,

Previous Track, Next Track)

Communications

•Webcam and microphone built into LCD bezel

•FM Tuner with antenna

•10/100/1000 Ethernet

•Integrated Wi-Fi® compliant wireless:10

o Intel® Wi-Fi Link 5100AGN (802.11a/g/n)11

•Bluetooth® version 2.1 plus Enhanced Data Rate (EDR)

Expandability

•2 main memory slots. Both slots may be occupied.

•5-in-1 Bridge Media Adapter

o Secure Digital, Memory Stick™, Memory Stick PRO™,

MultiMedia Card, xD Picture Card [shared slots]

Ports

•Video

o REGZA LINK™ (HDMI-CEC)

o 1080p support

•Audio

o S/P DIF output port (shared with headphone port)

o Microphone input port

o Headphone output port

•Data

o USB v2.0 - 3 ports with USB Sleep and Charge12

o 2 x USB v2.0

o 1 x eSATA/USB combo port

o RJ-45 LAN port

•Security

o Fingerprint reader

Physical Description

•Fusion™ Finish - Copper Brown color

•Dimensions (WxDxH Front/H Rear): 13.4" x 9.69" x 1.20" /1.24" without

feet

•Weight: Starting at 4.99 lbs depending upon configuration13

Power

•75W (19V 3.95A) 100-240V/50-60Hz AC Adapter.

o Dimensions (WxDxH): 5.00" x 2.01" x 1.20"

o Weight: starting at 0.77 lbs

Battery14

•5000mAh (8 cell) Lithium Ion battery pack

