Toshiba Releases Their Obligatory Netbook

Say it with me everyone: 8.9" screen, 1.6GHz Atom processor, up to 1GB of RAM, 120GB HD and...you get the picture. Toshiba's offering is definitely style-aggressive, packs Ubuntu and promises a (6 cell?) battery life of 4 hours, but it's pretty much the exact $US500ish system we've seen cloned and crapped out by every laptop manufacturer in the known universe. Is there some club we don't know about where hardware developers get together for rights of passage involving ritual branding, hallucinogenic concoctions and the release of one's first netbook? We sure hope so, because otherwise this beat is getting really tired. [Register Hardware]