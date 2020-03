There is nothing wrong with your computer. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. You have not awaken in a crazy, alternate reality where HD DVD won the format war. But Toshiba has unrolled the firmware 4.0 update for its HD DVD players to improve playback issues like a pause bug. We'd make fun of Toshiba mercilessly for the update, but it's actually a classy move to support one's tech even when the market has declared it extinct. Nice work, Toshiba. [Toshiba via CrunchGear]