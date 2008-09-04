Toshiba Continues Their Upconverting Crusade With New Regza XV545, RV535 LCDs

At Toshiba's CEDIA press conference today, they're continuing to pull out all the stops with their "no need for Blu-ray, we upconvert everything" strategy, rolling out a boatload of new LCDs with their new SRT upconverting processor, which auto-detects SD sources and upconverts to 1080p inside the set. The top-of-the-line Regza Cinema Series XV545 LCDs (above) will bring the upconverting goodness at 42", 46" and 52", priced US$1800-US$2800 and hitting in September. Another new series, the second-string RV535 Regzas bring all the same for less, but without 120Hz. But is this the Cell upconverting we saw at IFA?

Well, yes and no. The SRT semiconductors' upconverting algorithms are based on the Cell, but are not actual Cell trips. We also learned from Toshiba's Scott Ramirez that the actual Cell upconverting demoed at IFA will not make it into production. Full pricing and details, including more low-end sets, are below.

TOSHIBA ANNOUNCES FALL LCD TV LINEUP FEATURING FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND UPCONVERTING TECHNOLOGY FOR TVs

Super Resolution Technology (SRT) Delivers New Level of Picture Quality Making SD Content Feel Like Full HD

CEDIA, DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 3, 2008 - Toshiba America Consumer Products, L.L.C. ("Toshiba") today unveiled SRT™, Super Resolution Technology, a new technology that changes the way standard definition content is viewed. SRT upconverts standard definition content to feel like HD. Toshiba also launched 11 new LCD TVs in four new series to its broad range of Toshiba, REGZA® and Cinema Series® brands.

Toshiba is solidifying its position as an innovative leader in the LCD TV market. SRT brings clean, sharp edges and bright, vibrant colours to standard definition content making DVD collections and non-HD TV channels look better than ever before. Also new is AutoView™, a feature that automatically adjusts picture settings based on the ambient room lighting and the type of video content being displayed, which can help consumers save energy while improving the viewing experience.

"The TV industry is now hyper-dynamic, with faster change in both technology and price points," said Scott Ramirez, VP, Marketing. "Toshiba is now setting the new pace of change by announcing a second new TV line-up for fall 2008. We are introducing new leading technologies, like SRT, and also strengthening our core models for the key selling season. Toshiba's growth in LCD TV is already outpacing the industry, and this new line-up will help

- more -

solidify Toshiba's position as a true leader."

Toshiba Makes Standard Definition Feel Like HD

Making its debut in Toshiba's REGZA LCD TVs is Toshiba's SRT, a new technology that overcomes an industry-wide issue, in which consumers are often watching standard video signals on their HDTVs. Using a unique proprietary processing system, SRT improves image sharpness, brightness and colour, enhancing standard movies, TV shows, camcorder movies and most video games to near HD quality. This new technology is available in Toshiba's REGZA RV535 and XV545 series.

Toshiba Takes the Guesswork out of Home Theatre Viewing

Through the use of a built-in light sensor and intelligent algorithms, AutoView ensures increased image quality at all times, no matter the surroundings. Consumers don't have to worry about the glare from afternoon sunlight or eye strain when watching TV in a darkened room. Not only does AutoView make life simpler and the picture better, but it can potentially lower power consumption, providing energy savings for the home. Like SRT, AutoView is available in the RV535 and XV545 REGZA series.

THE FALL 2008 TOSHIBA LCD TV SERIES:

Cinema Series Returns!

XV545 Series - REGZA Cinema Series with SRT, AutoView, ClearFrame and Double Skin Cabinetry

Toshiba is relaunching its exclusive and highly-regarded Cinema Series LCD TVs with the REGZA XV545 series. The top-of-the-line Cinema Series XV545 line offers advanced technology and picture quality and is available in 42.0-inch, 46.0-inch and 52.0-inch sizes (diagonal). This lineup includes Toshiba's new SRT upconversion technology, the AutoView feature for enhanced image quality at all times, no matter the surroundings, as well as Toshiba's new Double Skin Cabinetry. With double skin, the cabinet's outer skin is translucent, allowing

- more -

you to see through to a second interior skin with texture behind it - creating a feeling of dimension and a rich, luxurious look.

For fast action movies and sports, the XV545 line features Toshiba's ClearFrame™ technology, which virtually eliminates motion blur. The 120Hz system doubles the frame rate of an LCD TV from 60 frames per second to 120 frames per second, creating tire-spinning action sequences and game-winning sports moments that are more crisp and clear. All REGZA models with ClearFrame 120 Hz technology include Film Stabilisation mode for a picture with smoother motion, and for those customers preferring a more film-like experience, Toshiba has also implemented a 5:5 Pull-Down process. This series also features 14-Bit PixelPure® 4G Internal Digital Video Processing with 10-Bit LCD panels for 16,384 levels of gradation and Toshiba's ColorBurst™ wide colour gamut for rich lifelike colour. In addition, the XV545 series includes four HDMI inputs with REGZA LINK (HDMI™-CEC) and Toshiba's SoundStrip® speaker technology, which allows for home theatre sound in a small strip beneath the screen.

To keep the avid gamer one step ahead, the line also offers Gaming Mode, which enhances the gaming experience by reducing game controller delay. When activated, Gaming Mode allows the video signal to bypass select picture circuitry to shorten the overall signal to screen response time. What this means is that the gamer has improved reaction time and a better overall experience.

Like all of Toshiba's new LCD TV lines, the XV545 features a CineSpeed™ panel for faster response times, DynaLight™ control for deeper black levels and is ENERGY STAR® compliant.

RV535 Series - REGZA 1080p Full HD with SRT, AutoView and Double Skin Cabinetry

The REGZA RV535 series, available in 42.0-inch, 46.0-inch and 52.0-inch (diagonal) screen sizes, features Toshiba's PixelPure 4G 14-bit internal digital video processor, with 4,096 levels of gradation, as well as four HDMI™ inputs with REGZA LINK (HDMI-CEC) and Toshiba's SoundStrip speaker technology. Like the XV545 line, the RV535 lineup includes Toshiba's new

- more -

SRT upconversion technology and AutoView, as well as Toshiba's new Double Skin Cabinetry.

RV525 Series - 1080p Full HD

Available in 40.0-inch and 46.0-inch (diagonal) screen sizes, Toshiba's RV525 series provides 1080p Full HD resolution, offering consumers impressive high-definition quality at attractive price points in beautiful high-gloss cabinetry. The RV525 series features DynaLight Dynamic Backlight control for deep blacks, Native Mode™ to restore picture size, Gaming Mode for fast controller to screen response time and a high-res PC input.

AV502 Series - 720p HD

Replacing Toshiba's AV500 series in the 26.0-inch, 31.5-inch and 37.0-inch (diagonal) sizes, Toshiba's new entry-level 720p LCD TV series offers high-gloss black cabinetry and a thinner bezel than its predecessor, plus two HDMI inputs and a PC input, creating a very feature rich entry-level lineup. Toshiba is also adding a 21.6-inch (diagonal) screen size into the existing AV500 series. Wrapped in a high-gloss cabinet and standing less than 18-inches high to fit beneath standard kitchen cabinets, this set joins Toshiba's 19.0-inch (diagonal) AV500 models.

In addition to the four new series Toshiba is introducing, Toshiba will continue to offer select, popular models from its current line of LCD TVs. For more information or to find out which TV is right for you, please visit www.REGZA.com.

Expected Availability & Pricing of New Fall Lineup:

REGZA Cinema Series XV545 Series

42XV545U ($1799.99 September)

46XV545U ($2299.99 September)

52XV545U ($2799.99 September)

REGZA RV535 Series

42RV535U ($1399.99 September)

46RV535U ($1799.99 September)

52RV535U ($2299.99 September)

RV525 Series

40RV525U ($1099.99 September) [$999 price quoted at press conference]

46RV525U ($1599.99 October)

- more -

AV502 Series

26AV502U ($649.99 August)

32AV502U ($749.99 August)

37AV502U ($899.99 August)

AV500 Series

22AV500U ($499.99 September)

About Toshiba America Consumer Products, L.L.C.

Toshiba America Consumer Products, L.L.C. is owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba C orporation, a world leader in high technology products with subsidiaries worldwide. Toshiba is a pioneer in DVD and DVD Recorder technology and a leading manufacturer of a full line of home entertainment products, including flat panel TV, rear projection and direct view televisions, combination products and portable devices. Toshiba America Consumer Products, L.L.C. is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey. For additional information please visit www.tacp.toshiba.com.

Important Notes:

Effect of SRT enhancements may vary depending upon the input signal and content quality.