'Toilet Paper Researchers' Create 3-Ply Tissue

In what is surely the technological breakthrough of the century, the brightest toilet paper minds at Georgia Pacific have done the impossible—they have created a 3-ply tissue. I know, I know...it's hard to contain your excitement. Can you imagine what this means? I mean, to wipe with something with this calibre of softness? It boggles the mind. However, industry analyst Bill Schmitz is skeptical, saying that the TP of the future will most likely be stronger, not softer—but my arse and I are hoping for the best. [LiveScience]