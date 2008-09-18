In what is surely the technological breakthrough of the century, the brightest toilet paper minds at Georgia Pacific have done the impossible—they have created a 3-ply tissue. I know, I know...it's hard to contain your excitement. Can you imagine what this means? I mean, to wipe with something with this calibre of softness? It boggles the mind. However, industry analyst Bill Schmitz is skeptical, saying that the TP of the future will most likely be stronger, not softer—but my arse and I are hoping for the best. [LiveScience]
'Toilet Paper Researchers' Create 3-Ply Tissue
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.