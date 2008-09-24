T-Mobile Restricting 3G Data Usage to 1GB a Month Without Penalty

If you examine the fine print on T-Mo's G1 launch page, you will find an interesting bit of information with regard to 3G usage. Apparently, they will be soft-capping data to a slim 1GB a month max in each billing cycle. If you exceed the maximum, the powers that be will strike you down to an anorexic 50 kbps or less until the next cycle begins. Obviously, that is completely intolerable for a power user and apt to send them into a fit of rage. We will just have to wait and see if this policy is actually enforced. [T-Mobile]