T-Mobile Popping Open Web Browser on Most Phones

Once you go open, it's hard to be closed, as T-Mobile's finding out. Following the launch of the totally open G1, T-Mobile is set to open up its crappy, closed T-Zones WAP browser that populates most of their new feature phones. Hopefully that means the full web, though they haven't confirmed that. Still, a radical openness could be a smart move for T-Mobile to embrace—as the smallest national carrier with the most limited resources (Alltel doesn't count), it's the most compelling thing they could offer. [Gearlog]