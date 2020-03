The video walkthrough of the new T-Mobile G1, the first Google Android phone, shows all the details you will ever need. It feels smooth and fast, although the interface looks a bit dated and mixed. It kind of reminds me to a 1990s Windows desktop manager, specially next to the glossy, ultra-polished iPhone interface. However, there are certain aspects of it which are droolworthy, like the accelerometer-based Google Maps Streetview.