If you were thinking about pre-ordering the T-Mobile G1 and just didn't get around to it yet, it looks like you're out of luck, since they've sold out. While there definitely won't be anything like iPhone launch day madness, don't be surprised if the launch supply is exhausted by demand and they're a bit scarce in the immediate aftermath. How many of you guys pre-ordered one? Update: Looks like it's back up. [Android Community]