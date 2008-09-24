T-Mobile G1: Full Details of the HTC Dream Android Phone

The long-awaited HTC Dream, the first commercial handset running Google's Android operating system, will be coming to T-Mobile as the G1 for $US179 on October 22nd. Featuring a 3-inch touchscreen, internet navigation buttons and a full QWERTY keypad, the smartphone market has finally broken free of Symbian, Windows Mobile and the sweet clutches of fruit companies. Read on for the details, and you can decide whether or not the competition is a good thing.

Features:

Date and Pricing

$US179 on October 22nd. (That's with a two year contract.) Unlimited internet with "some messaging" will run $US25/month. Unlimited internet and messaging is $US35/month. Data plans will require voice plans.

Screen

The G1 sports a 3.17" 65K colour touchscreen that runs in HVGA (480×320) resolution.

Battery Life

You can talk for 5 hours, or keep the phone in standby for 130 hours.

Camera

3.1MP, or right around 35mm 4x6 print quality.

Frequency Fun

GSM/GPRS/EDGE/Wi-Fi and UMTS/HSDPA

850/900/1700/1800/1900/2100Mhz

Dimensions

11.7 x 5.49 x 1.6 cm; Weight: 159 grams. And available in white, black and brown.

Storage

1GB MicroSD card preinstalled. Supports 8GB MicroSD.

GPS

Of course, what would Google Maps be without it?

Google Maps

As we've seen in a recent update, the G1's Maps application will integrate Street View so you can see where you are going. But in an industry first, a built-in compass orients the map to your position. North is always up!

Android Market

Similar to the iPhone's mobile App Store, the Android Market will allow downloading of various Android apps from the phone, to the phone.

Amazon MP3 Store

Amazon's MP3 store will be preloaded on every G1, allowing the download of 6 million DRM-free tracks with singles starting at 89 cents. Downloading music requires a Wi-Fi connection, previewing can be done over T-Mobile's network.

YouTube

Yup, it's on there.

Other Apps

ShopSavvy: designed to help people do comparative shopping

Ecorio: developed to help people keep track of their daily travels and view what their carbon footprint looks like

BreadCrumbz: enables people to create a step-by-step visual map using photos; customers can create their own routes, share them with friends or with the world