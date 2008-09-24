T-Mobile G1: Full Details of the HTC Dream Android Phone

The long-awaited HTC Dream, the first commercial handset running Google's Android operating system, will be coming to T-Mobile as the G1 for $US179 on October 22nd. Featuring a 3-inch touchscreen, internet navigation buttons and a full QWERTY keypad, the smartphone market has finally broken free of Symbian, Windows Mobile and the sweet clutches of fruit companies. Read on for the details, and you can decide whether or not the competition is a good thing.
Features:
Date and Pricing
$US179 on October 22nd. (That's with a two year contract.) Unlimited internet with "some messaging" will run $US25/month. Unlimited internet and messaging is $US35/month. Data plans will require voice plans.
Screen
The G1 sports a 3.17" 65K colour touchscreen that runs in HVGA (480×320) resolution.
Battery Life
You can talk for 5 hours, or keep the phone in standby for 130 hours.
Camera
3.1MP, or right around
35mm 4x6 print quality.
Frequency Fun
GSM/GPRS/EDGE/Wi-Fi and UMTS/HSDPA
850/900/1700/1800/1900/2100Mhz
Dimensions
11.7 x 5.49 x 1.6 cm; Weight: 159 grams. And available in white, black and brown.
Storage
1GB MicroSD card preinstalled. Supports 8GB MicroSD.
GPS
Of course, what would Google Maps be without it?
Google Maps
As we've seen in a recent update, the G1's Maps application will integrate Street View so you can see where you are going. But in an industry first, a built-in compass orients the map to your position. North is always up!
Android Market
Similar to the iPhone's mobile App Store, the Android Market will allow downloading of various Android apps from the phone, to the phone.
Amazon MP3 Store
Amazon's MP3 store will be preloaded on every G1, allowing the download of 6 million DRM-free tracks with singles starting at 89 cents. Downloading music requires a Wi-Fi connection, previewing can be done over T-Mobile's network.
YouTube
Yup, it's on there.
Other Apps
ShopSavvy: designed to help people do comparative shopping
Ecorio: developed to help people keep track of their daily travels and view what their carbon footprint looks like
BreadCrumbz: enables people to create a step-by-step visual map using photos; customers can create their own routes, share them with friends or with the world