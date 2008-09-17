T-Mobile Confirms Android/HTC Dream Unveil for September 23

There it is. We've basically already known of T-Mobile's Android plans going down on September 23, but now it's been made official via a press invite for an event at 10:30 AM, where we'll get our first look at the Android-powered HTC Dream (known as the G1 under T-Mo). No word on whether that date will also coincide with phone availability (some have speculated it will come later), but you can bet we'll be there to find out.