In just a few days, T-Mobile will be taking the wraps off of the world's first Android phone and we'll be bringing it to you live. The event officially starts at 10:30AM Eastern on Sept. 23, but we'll be there early as always, hoping that the first 100 people get Google stock as a door prize. What are you hoping/expecting to see Sergey pull out of his pants, besides what we've already seen and know? I'm pulling for waffles, 'cause I bet I'll be hungry.