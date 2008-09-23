The world's first Android phone, made by HTC for T-Mobile, is officially a go tomorrow morning, and we'll be bringing it to you live. The event officially kicks off at 10:30AM Eastern—7:30AM if you're on the West Coast, ahahaha—but the doors open at 10, and we'll be getting there even earlier. The liveblog will be at the usual spot, where the updates will be superfast and stocked with the prettiest liveblog pics around, as always. To get you primed and up to speed, here's a roundup of everything we know:
T-Mobile Android Event Live Tomorrow
