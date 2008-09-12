TiVo Coming to BlackBerries, Eventually

BlackBerry manufacturer RIM and TiVo manufacturer TiVo have teamed up to offer what sounds like SlingBoxesque mobile entertainment on RIM phones. There aren't many details now, but the press release explains:

Initially, BlackBerry smartphone users will gain the convenience of being able to discover what shows are on and schedule television recordings while away from the living room and on the go. Future collaboration between the companies will focus on software applications that further simplify mobile access to video content.

Hopefully that "future collaboration" part isn't too far off.

RIM & TiVo Partner to Provide TiVo Mobile Entertainment Services on BlackBerry Smartphones

