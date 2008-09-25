Tinker, a game available right now for free through the Windows Vista Ultimate Extras program, is probably the first Ultimate extra that people actually like. The previous couple—Sound Schemes and DreamScene moving wallpapers—were nice, but hardly worth the extra money people paid for the premium version of Vista. Download the 60-level obstacle course game right now from your automatic Windows Update. Here's hoping there are more Extras coming before Windows 7 hits.
Tinker Game is the First Good Windows Vista Ultimate Extra
