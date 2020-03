We've seen Wii lightsaber attachments before, but Thrustmaster's version actually looks like something we'd be excited in using. These add-on sticks are powered by three AAAs and have 17 blue or red LEDs for glow-in-the-dark action. Nice, but we're not sure how much more "gameplay" it'll add to The Force Unleashed. Bonus shot for awkward Canadian teens after the jump. [Thrustmaster via Go Nintendo]