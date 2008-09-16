This Week in Blu-ray: Pirates of the Hulk Racers Edition

Giz Pick of the Week: uhh...

We're actually not sure which movie to endorse this week. Speed Racer was viewed at a drive-in, where it was tough to make much of its probably gorgeous visual effects. Pirates of the Caribbean is hitting in a US$83 3-movie pack...which doesn't seem like any kind of special deal. And Ang Lee's Hulk (yeah, that's the one coming this week, not the recent update) isn't exactly a fan favourite. Of course, we listed all of the releases after the jump. So maybe there's something you prefer.

•1408 (Weinstein)

•88 Minutes (Sony)

•Another Cinderella Story (Warner)

•Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might/Lord Slug (FUNimation)

•Hulk (2003) (Universal)

•The Love Guru (DreamWorks)

•Madagascar (DreamWorks)

•Made of Honour (Sony)

•The Mist (Weinstein)

•Pirates of the Caribbean: 3-Movie Collection (Walt Disney)

• Pushing Daisies: Season One (Warner)

•Risky Business (Warner)

•Speed and Angels (Vivendi Visual)

•Speed Racer (Warner)

