This Week in Blu-ray: Pirates of the Hulk Racers Edition

We're actually not sure which movie to endorse this week. Speed Racer was viewed at a drive-in, where it was tough to make much of its probably gorgeous visual effects. Pirates of the Caribbean is hitting in a US$83 3-movie pack...which doesn't seem like any kind of special deal. And Ang Lee's Hulk (yeah, that's the one coming this week, not the recent update) isn't exactly a fan favourite. Of course, we listed all of the releases after the jump. So maybe there's something you prefer.

•1408 (Weinstein)
•88 Minutes (Sony)
•Another Cinderella Story (Warner)
•Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might/Lord Slug (FUNimation)
•Hulk (2003) (Universal)
•The Love Guru (DreamWorks)
•Madagascar (DreamWorks)
•Made of Honour (Sony)
•The Mist (Weinstein)
•Pirates of the Caribbean: 3-Movie Collection (Walt Disney)
• Pushing Daisies: Season One (Warner)
•Risky Business (Warner)
•Speed and Angels (Vivendi Visual)
•Speed Racer (Warner)

