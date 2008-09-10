This Week In Blu-ray: Kill the Baby Mama Edition

Giz pick of the week: Baby Mama

Oh sure, Kill Bill volumes 1 and 2 and are out, as are Rudy and Jerry Maguire, and there's nothing special on the US$35 Blu-ray edition that's not the the DVD of Baby Mama (other than hi def). But roughly half of the Gizmodo staff has a crush on Tina Fey (with the other contingent splitting their votes between 30 Rockers Alec Baldwin and that dude who wears the funny hats) and we're quite loyal to those we picture in various states of undress. Here are this week's other Blu-ray releases:

—Baby Mama (Universal)

—Blu-ray Zombie Bundle (Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn (Anchor Bay)

—Cool Hand Luke (Warner)

—Day Watch (Fox)

—The Fall (2006) (Sony)

—The Forbidden Kingdom (Lionsgate)

—Grey's Anatomy: The Complete Fourth Season - Expanded (Walt Disney)

—How the West Was Won (Warner)

—Jerry Maguire (Sony)

—Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (Buena Vista)

—Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 (Walt Disney)

—Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (Buena Vista)

—Masters of Horror Bundle: Season One (Anchor Bay)

—Night Watch (Fox)

—Rudy (Sony)

—Smallville: The Complete Seventh Season (Warner)

—Superman Returns (Remastered Audio) (Warner)

—Then She Found Me (Image)