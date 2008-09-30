This Week in Blu-ray: Iron Man Knocked Up Edition

Giz pick of the week: Iron Man
There's no doubt Iron Man was a guilty pleasure, but when executed with a very decent script, a superb cast of actors and unbelievable art design and special effects, we're suddenly proud to put the popcorn flick on our shelf. And the Blu-ray comes with plenty of extras, like a BD Live Iron Man quiz game, screen tests, 24 minutes of deleted scenes and even a Hall of Armour to check out the Iron Man suit:
Here are the other Blu-ray releases for this week.
• The 40-Year-Old • Virgin (Universal)
• Angel in the Family (Echo Bridge)
• Can't Hardly Wait (Sony)
• A Christmas Visitor (Echo Bridge)
• Daredevil: Director's Cut (Fox)
• Dawn of the Dead (2004) (Universal)
• Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Universal)
• Halloween Starter Pack ['The Thing (1982),' 'Land of the Dead,' 'Dawn of the Dead (2004)']
• Jethro Tull: Live at Montreux 2003 (Eagles Rock)
• Knocked Up (Universal)
• Land of the Dead (Universal)
• Legends: Live at Montreux 1997 (Eagle Rock)
• The Man Who Saved Christmas (Echo Bridge)
• Roy Orbison: A Black & White Night (Image)
• Salem Witch Trials (Echo Bridge)
• The Sixth Sense (Walt Disney)
• The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1973) (Dark Sky Films)
• The Thing (1982) (Universal)
• Ultimate Unrated Comedy Collection (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Knocked Up, The 40...)
• When We Left Earth: The NASA Missions (Image)