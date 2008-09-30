This Week in Blu-ray: Iron Man Knocked Up Edition

Giz pick of the week: Iron Man

There's no doubt Iron Man was a guilty pleasure, but when executed with a very decent script, a superb cast of actors and unbelievable art design and special effects, we're suddenly proud to put the popcorn flick on our shelf. And the Blu-ray comes with plenty of extras, like a BD Live Iron Man quiz game, screen tests, 24 minutes of deleted scenes and even a Hall of Armour to check out the Iron Man suit:

Here are the other Blu-ray releases for this week.

• The 40-Year-Old • Virgin (Universal)

• Angel in the Family (Echo Bridge)

• Can't Hardly Wait (Sony)

• A Christmas Visitor (Echo Bridge)

• Daredevil: Director's Cut (Fox)

• Dawn of the Dead (2004) (Universal)

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Universal)

• Halloween Starter Pack ['The Thing (1982),' 'Land of the Dead,' 'Dawn of the Dead (2004)']

• Jethro Tull: Live at Montreux 2003 (Eagles Rock)

• Knocked Up (Universal)

• Land of the Dead (Universal)

• Legends: Live at Montreux 1997 (Eagle Rock)

• The Man Who Saved Christmas (Echo Bridge)

• Roy Orbison: A Black & White Night (Image)

• Salem Witch Trials (Echo Bridge)

• The Sixth Sense (Walt Disney)

• The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1973) (Dark Sky Films)

• The Thing (1982) (Universal)

• Ultimate Unrated Comedy Collection (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Knocked Up, The 40...)

• When We Left Earth: The NASA Missions (Image)

