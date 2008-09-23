This Brando Super Tiny Keyboard Could Be Smaller (In My Mind)

We've crossed the palm-sized threshold in the contest for the tiniest USB keyboard. Joel lusts for this one, and yet, Chen does not think such a device would be useful without a mobile phone connector — Why? Mobile Phones already have text entry and clearly, and the USB keyboard's utility is all about its size. I can't wait for these to get even smaller and I will be there watching when they collide with Smartphone-sized QWERTYs. I defend these fantasy gadgets difficulty of use by the fact that you'll be able to keep a spare on your keychain one day. [Brando via BBG]