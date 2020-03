If I didn't really, really love Lego and Technic, like many of the staff here at Gizmodo, I might very well be running in terror at the sight of this eight-legged, Theo Jansen-inspired monstrosity. It barely makes a sound as it claws its way across the floor, aside from the slight hiss of the motor that drives this thing inexorably into my nightmares. Oh, and on a related note Theo Jansen made a sick BMW commercial back in the day that certainly served as inspiration for this Lego arachnid.

