The Week in iPhone Apps: Tired Internet Meme Edition

Do you think a store full of geek developers could let September 19th go by without a surge of pirate-related applications? Personally, I'm waiting for the app that pushes live updates of real pirate advisories so my raw shipments of bulgur wheat stop getting jacked off the Somali coast. But in the app store, it's all about fun, so let's do some silly voices. Ninja fans shouldn't worry either, and nor should people who hate silly memes altogether—just like every other week, the App Store aims to please all.