Do you think a store full of geek developers could let September 19th go by without a surge of pirate-related applications? Personally, I'm waiting for the app that pushes live updates of real pirate advisories so my raw shipments of bulgur wheat stop getting jacked off the Somali coast. But in the app store, it's all about fun, so let's do some silly voices. Ninja fans shouldn't worry either, and nor should people who hate silly memes altogether—just like every other week, the App Store aims to please all.
The Week in iPhone Apps: Tired Internet Meme Edition
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.