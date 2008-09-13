The Week in iPhone Apps: Games, File Sharing, and More Games

At the Let's Rock event this week, Apple pushed the new iPod touch hard (and iPhone too, obviously) as a viable gaming platform. Steve even went so far as to call it the best portable gaming platform out there. Strong words for DS and PSP fans, but the crop of games popping up in the App Store continues to build steam. This week we'll take a look at games both current and upcoming, as well as some other standout favourites as always. Shall we?