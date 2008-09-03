The Styrobot Wants to Rule Your Cups and Packaging

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's really nothing great that can be done with Styrofoam other than not produce it in the first place, but in lieu of recycling it or throwing it away, one man and his son, inspired by this artwork, took 5 years worth of Styrofoam packaging and did the next most logical thing—built a giant robot.

Assembled from 5 main pieces sliced with a foam cutter and held together with silicon seal, the limbs fit the torso as if they're sitting on a shelf (requiring no additional adhesive for easy assembly/disassembly). Also of note: this styrobot only weighs nine kilos. Just don't tell the neighbours, because they sorta think he's real. [KK via MAKE]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

