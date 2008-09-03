The Styrobot Wants to Rule Your Cups and Packaging

There's really nothing great that can be done with Styrofoam other than not produce it in the first place, but in lieu of recycling it or throwing it away, one man and his son, inspired by this artwork, took 5 years worth of Styrofoam packaging and did the next most logical thing—built a giant robot.

Assembled from 5 main pieces sliced with a foam cutter and held together with silicon seal, the limbs fit the torso as if they're sitting on a shelf (requiring no additional adhesive for easy assembly/disassembly). Also of note: this styrobot only weighs nine kilos. Just don't tell the neighbours, because they sorta think he's real. [KK via MAKE]