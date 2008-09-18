The Rotary Phone 4-Port USB Hub Reminds Me of a Crazy Teacher

This 4-port rotary phone USB hub reminds me of this teacher in my junior high school that enjoyed "talking" to her husband on a toy telephone during class. She also named her rings and kept them in little cages she designed (seriously). The running joke in the school was how bat-shit crazy she was—which is probably why I find this thing so amusing. Turning the dial opens and closes the hubs, which gives it an interesting aesthetic appeal and prevents dust and debris from mucking up the ports. Just remember: if you feel compelled to make a phone call on it, that means you are losing your mind. Seek help immediately. Available for $US15. [Gadget4all via Apartment Therapy]