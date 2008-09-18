The Rotary Phone 4-Port USB Hub Reminds Me of a Crazy Teacher

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This 4-port rotary phone USB hub reminds me of this teacher in my junior high school that enjoyed "talking" to her husband on a toy telephone during class. She also named her rings and kept them in little cages she designed (seriously). The running joke in the school was how bat-shit crazy she was—which is probably why I find this thing so amusing. Turning the dial opens and closes the hubs, which gives it an interesting aesthetic appeal and prevents dust and debris from mucking up the ports. Just remember: if you feel compelled to make a phone call on it, that means you are losing your mind. Seek help immediately. Available for $US15. [Gadget4all via Apartment Therapy]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

