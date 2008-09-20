The Reality of Our Worst Airport Security Nightmare

A year ago, MIT student Star Simpson arrived at an airport wearing an LED sweatshirt. And while this sweatshirt was not much different than LED apparel we've featured on Gizmodo before, Simpson was tackled by security before going through months of media attacks and court processes to clear her name. In an absolutely superb interview, Simpson takes BoingBoing (and now you) through the entire story. Watch it over your lunch if you need to, but definitely give it a few minutes of your time. And from now on, only wear your finest name-brand Wal-Mart attire when travelling. [boingboing]