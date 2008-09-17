How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Pentagon Preps for World of Warcraft Invasion (No, Seriously)

Terrorism. It could be all around you. It could be in the air you breathe, the food you eat, the loved one you kiss goodnight and even the MMO you play. Yes, friends, according to a recent presentation by Dr. Dwight Toavs, professor at the Pentagon's National Defence University, virtual worlds could easily hide a real terrorist plot. And to illustrate his point, Toavs supplied this example screen from World of Warcraft. It looks innocent enough, just documenting a good old dragon fire spell on the south gates of the Keep. Unless...wait...what could they really be referring to?

Holy crap! It's The White House! Never mind that the "dragon fire" is a spell from Everquest. Mount the griffins and arm the bunker busters! And somebody ask Mummy for $14 because my WoW subscription just ran out!! [Danger Room]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles