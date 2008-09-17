The Pentagon Preps for World of Warcraft Invasion (No, Seriously)

Terrorism. It could be all around you. It could be in the air you breathe, the food you eat, the loved one you kiss goodnight and even the MMO you play. Yes, friends, according to a recent presentation by Dr. Dwight Toavs, professor at the Pentagon's National Defence University, virtual worlds could easily hide a real terrorist plot. And to illustrate his point, Toavs supplied this example screen from World of Warcraft. It looks innocent enough, just documenting a good old dragon fire spell on the south gates of the Keep. Unless...wait...what could they really be referring to?

Holy crap! It's The White House! Never mind that the "dragon fire" is a spell from Everquest. Mount the griffins and arm the bunker busters! And somebody ask Mummy for $14 because my WoW subscription just ran out!! [Danger Room]