This silver metallic DS (we know it looks kinda gold in this picture) is one of just 3,000 Premium DS Lites being given away to lucky Club Nintendo members in Japan. 1,000 Premium Silver, 1,000 Premium Black, and 1,000 Premium Rose systems are all winnable by any club member who can provide serial numbers from two DS games purchased since 2006. And once again, we're left a little jealous that America has no Club Nintendo. [裏はちま起稿 via Kotaku]
The Nintendo DS Premium (That You Will Never Own)
