How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Ninja Handbook Teaches You The Fine Art Of Making Ninja Jokes

Do you want to learn how to be a ninja? Find a time machine and transport yourself back to 8th century Japan. Alternatively, if you want to learn how to be a "ninja", as in the type of ninja described in Ask a Ninja's hilarious net video series, all you have to do is pick up the Ninja Handbook. It won't teach you how to be a the type of ninja that can actually win a fight with a schoolgirl, but after reading at least a combined five pages of this book, we can safely say that it teaches you how to make ninja jokes for 326 pages. That's even more impressive, in our minds. [The Ninja Handbook]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles