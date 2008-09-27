The Ninja Handbook Teaches You The Fine Art Of Making Ninja Jokes

Do you want to learn how to be a ninja? Find a time machine and transport yourself back to 8th century Japan. Alternatively, if you want to learn how to be a "ninja", as in the type of ninja described in Ask a Ninja's hilarious net video series, all you have to do is pick up the Ninja Handbook. It won't teach you how to be a the type of ninja that can actually win a fight with a schoolgirl, but after reading at least a combined five pages of this book, we can safely say that it teaches you how to make ninja jokes for 326 pages. That's even more impressive, in our minds. [The Ninja Handbook]