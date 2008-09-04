The Napbook: A Laptop Case That is Soft Enough to Sleep On

Like the Pillow Book before it, the Napbook is designed to make catching a quick nap in a public place more comfortable—but the benefits don't stop there. By lying on it, you run less of a risk that your laptop will be stolen while you sleep. Plus, the extra padding helps to keep your laptop safe from damage. Unfortunately, the Napbook is a handmade design sold exclusively in an Apple store in Reykjavík, Iceland—but if you are handy with a needle and thread you could probably make one yourself. [Hafsteinn Juliusson via Craziest Gadgets via Coolest Gadgets]