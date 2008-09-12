The Most Artsy Slow-Mo Gadget Smash Video Ever Features Axe, MacBook Pro

We were so over videos that smash gadgets—it's douchey, amateur, and nothing we want to condone—until we saw this. This, my friends, has go to be the most "artsy" gadget smash video we've ever seen. That's along the same lines as crowning the tallest dwarf, the fastest minivan or the least slutty member of the Kardashian family, but it's something. Watch and see, then hit the jump for a blooper.

[Slow Motion]