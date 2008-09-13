The Microchip Turns 50 Today, Here's the Original

50 years ago today, Texas Instrument's Jack Kilby demonstrated the first working integrated circuit, or microchip. It's a crude conglomeration of just five components, but it was also proof that a circuit could be miniaturised by housing all of its components on one piece of semiconductor material, allowing all these parts to work together without laborious (and technologically infeasible) manual connections. In essence, it's the electronic wheel captured in first eureka. [Wired]