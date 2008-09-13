The Microchip Turns 50 Today, Here's the Original

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

50 years ago today, Texas Instrument's Jack Kilby demonstrated the first working integrated circuit, or microchip. It's a crude conglomeration of just five components, but it was also proof that a circuit could be miniaturised by housing all of its components on one piece of semiconductor material, allowing all these parts to work together without laborious (and technologically infeasible) manual connections. In essence, it's the electronic wheel captured in first eureka. [Wired]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

