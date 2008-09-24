A Macenstein reader may have discovered the first instance of the accelerometer in the iPhone being used to enter a cheat code in a game. He claims that you can start on any level you like in Imagine Poker by shaking the device on the splash page until you hear a "giggle." The trick is that the code will only work if it is attempted exactly on the quarter hour (1:15 / 1:30 / 1:45 etc). If you have the game give it a shot and let us know if it works in the comments. [Macenstein]
The iPhone Accelerometer is the Best Thing to Happen to Cheating Since the Konami Code
