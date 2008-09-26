The Inside Story of How the RIAA Killed Muxtape

Muxtape, the simple, awesome and insanely popular online mix tape creator went offline last month with a brief explanation: "Muxtape will be unavailable for a brief period while we sort out a problem with the RIAA." Since then, we haven't heard anything about it. Until now. Justin, the creator of Muxtape, just posted a long, detailed account of what exactly happened and what the future of the site holds. It's a pretty great inside look at just how stupid and confused the music industry is right now.

Essentially, he was working out very complicated licensing deals with the major labels (after they threatened him) well before the RIAA shut the site down. They weren't playing ball as much as he would have liked, but they were making slow progress. Then, one day, out of the blue, the RIAA got in touch with his host and shut the site down. Despite the fact that the RIAA is paid for by the major labels, none of the people he was dealing with seemed to care enough to do anything about it.

In the end, he decided to ditch the progress he was making with the labels and head in a completely different direction. In the near future, Muxtape will be a simple music player for bands to stream their music in a way that's embeddable and expandable around the web.

It sounds cool, but I'm not in a band. I liked the old Muxtape. It was a simple way to share music with friends that didn't provide downloads, instead introducing people to music that they could then obtain legally. Slap Amazon and iTunes links on all the songs and I guarantee that music sales would increase. Instead, it's just another example of the RIAA idiotically biting the hands of the music fans that feed them. [Muxtape]