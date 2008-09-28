The History of Computing as Told by Pixelated Dancing Scientists (and Jim Guthrie)

You might think that the entire history of personal computing is too complex to explain in a reasonable amount of time. Too bad Canadian animators Superbrothers teamed up with singer-songwriter and all-around awesome dude Jim Guthrie to prove your reasoned point wrong with this badass music video. The story: two heavily pixelated scientists decide to have a dance battle that echoes the transition from primitive '60s machines all the way up to today's cloud computing. The video is after the jump.



DOT MATRIX REVOLUTION* from superbrothers on Vimeo. [io9]