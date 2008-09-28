The History of Computing as Told by Pixelated Dancing Scientists (and Jim Guthrie)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You might think that the entire history of personal computing is too complex to explain in a reasonable amount of time. Too bad Canadian animators Superbrothers teamed up with singer-songwriter and all-around awesome dude Jim Guthrie to prove your reasoned point wrong with this badass music video. The story: two heavily pixelated scientists decide to have a dance battle that echoes the transition from primitive '60s machines all the way up to today's cloud computing. The video is after the jump.


DOT MATRIX REVOLUTION* from superbrothers on Vimeo. [io9]

